Traders on the floor react before the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 in New York. Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early March 9, 2020 as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500's losses hit seven percent. Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)