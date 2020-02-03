NEW YORK — The U.S. government may file additional charges against Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and others accused of campaign finance crimes before the start of their trial Oct. 5, a prosecutor said Monday.
Parnas and co-defendant Igor Fruman worked closely with Giuliani in trying to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, and in ousting the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the government alleges. Prosecutors had indicated in December that the case could be expanded based on a review of evidence including bank accounts, email addresses and other materials.
The government is "still evaluating" whether to file more charges, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos told a federal judge in New York Monday.
Roos didn't say what an expanded case might entail or if it would include additional defendants. Bloomberg and other news organizations have reported that Giuliani is a subject of interest in the case.
Also during the hearing Monday:
— Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan federal court they have not been able to completely access 20 electronic devices seized in the case because the defendants have declined to provide their passwords.
— Oetken rejected a defense request that the government disclose how it obtained information to begin its prosecution, including whether communications by the defendants was intercepted or gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies. The use of such evidence — or anything else derived from it — can be problematic in U.S. courts because the means of obtaining it do not always meet legal standards. But "defendants have not established a colorable basis to claim they were aggrieved by any unlawful surveillance," the judge said.