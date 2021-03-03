The condition of infrastructure in the United States has improved slightly in the past four years, but there is still a long way to go.
That’s the conclusion Wednesday of the quadrennial report card issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, called Report Card for America’s Infrastructure. Overall, the group’s report card averaged out to a grade of C-, an increase from D+ in 2017 and the first time the average has been above D since the report began in 1998.
The report called the increase “incremental” and noted the country’s infrastructure investment gap actually increased from $2.1 trillion over 10 years to $2.6 trillion. That gap is double the amount the country currently is spending on infrastructure needs, the report said.
“For the first time in 20 years, our (grade point average) is C-, up from a D+ in 2017,” the report said. “This is good news and an indication we are heading in the right direction, but a lot of work remains.
“Overall, 11 category grades were stuck in the D range, a clear signal that our overdue bill for infrastructure is a long way from being paid off.”
A group of 31 veteran civil engineers studied 17 categories that include transportation, drinking water, energy and inland waterways. Five categories showed improvements — aviation, drinking water, energy, inland waterways and ports — while only one, bridges, went down.
The highest grades were for rail facilities and ports while the lowest was in transit. Stormwater, added for the first time, received a D grade.
Here are the grades by category:
Rail, B; ports, B-; solid waste, C+; bridges, C; drinking water, energy, C-; aviation, hazardous waste, wastewater, inland waterways, schools, public parks, D+; dams, roads, stormwater, levees, D; transit, D-.
The study said 40% of the nation's roads are in fair or poor condition, costing motorists an estimated $1,000 a year in extra travel time and repairs. The condition of 617,000 bridges continues to deteriorate with 8% structurally deficient across the country.
Overall, consumers pay about $2,200 annually in extra costs due to infrastructure deficiencies.
The study also noted three trends in the care of infrastructure. Maintenance backlogs continue to be a problem, but better asset management is helping; state and local governments are paying more attention to infrastructure needs, with additional help from federal funding; and officials should develop more data about infrastructure, especially in areas such as school facilities, levees, and stormwater.
Executive Director Tom Smith said the organization’s report is important in setting the national agenda. The Biden administration is expected to move ahead with the national infrastructure program once the stimulus package is approved.
“I think (the report) will have a very significant impact” on the national debate for a national program, Smith said. “It is an important means by which we educate the public.”