So much for national unity.
President Trump announced Friday that he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month, seemingly flip-flopping on his pledge to promote “healing” in the wake of his far-right supporters staging a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.
Trump will become the sixth president in American history to not attend the inauguration of his successor. Richard Nixon was the last president who refused to do so, having resigned in disgrace amid the Watergate scandal.