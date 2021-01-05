President Donald Trump will not be allowed to golf at his course in Scotland when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Responding to Sunday Post claim that Prestwick Airport was expecting the Jan. 19 arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 that has previously transported the U.S. president, Scottish officials said Trump is not welcomed to start his life as an ex-president at his Turnberry resort. The reason is due to COVID-19 restrictions rather than politics, according to The Independent.
“We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else,” foreign minister Nicola Sturgeon reportedly said.
It’s unclear where Trump, who insists he won the Nov. 3 election despite facts that state otherwise, will be during Biden’s inauguration. Sturgeon says she has no insight into Trump’s travel plans, but is optimistic he will abide to the rules of democracy and leave the office he lost in an election his own security officials have characterized as free and fair.
“I hope and expect that — as everybody expects (but) not everybody necessarily will hope — that the travel plan immediately, that he has, is to exit the White House,” Sturgeon said.
Trump loyalists are gathered in Washington, D.C., this week to protest Wednesday’s certification of Biden’s electoral win. The city has asked locals not to engage that crowd and advised dissenters not to bring guns.