WASHINGTON — Donald Trump built a small lead in Texas with a quarter of votes still uncounted, as he awaited a verdict on whether his tumultuous presidency will continue for a second term.
Former vice president Joe Biden went into Election Day with a substantial lead in national polls, though the race was tighter in states where both sides had dug in. Texas looked neck and neck for hours after polls closed, a point of pride for Democrats in a state that has sent its electoral votes to Republicans, and only Republicans, since 1980.
However it turned out, Trump fared far worse in Texas than Sen. John Cornyn, who won a fourth term Tuesday night after topping Democrat MJ Hegar, suggesting he was less asset than liability for fellow Republicans.
As recently as six years ago, Democrats running statewide were getting trounced in 20-point wipeouts, recalled Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.
"It's remarkable that a Democratic presidential candidate is this close in Texas this late into the evening ... . It really is a new era in Texas politics," he said, calling it "just incredible" to see Biden within a few points. But he said, "We always knew it was going to be tough."
A Democratic upset in Texas would have ended the race, and several key states were too close to call late Tuesday, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
"You can't think of an election in the recent past where so many states are up for grabs. The idea I'm in play in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida — I mean, come on," Biden told reporters earlier in the day at a community center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said during an afternoon visit with campaign aides. "And you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy — not for me, it's not."
Biden held Illinois and Virginia, where Trump made a half-hearted foray, along with reliably Democratic Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Trump held South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.
None of these was a surprise.
Emotions were running high. Law enforcement and businesses around the country braced for potential unrest. A record 100.3 million Americans cast ballots before polls opened on Tuesday. Early voting in Texas topped turnout for all of 2016.
The COVID-19 pandemic hung over the race, reshaping the economy and forcing unprecedented adaptations to campaign playbooks and drastic changes in election procedures.
When polls opened on Tuesday, the nation's death toll stood 231,477 with 9.3 million people infected since March.
Most states encouraged mail-in voting to avoid crowding at the polls.
Trump spent months insisting that such ballots were rife for fraud on a massive scale, repeatedly claiming that Democrats were trying to rig the election and steal the presidency on a pretext of public health.
"A lot of shenanigans, a lot of bad things happen with ballots when you say, 'Oh, let's devote days and days.' And all of a sudden the ballot count changes," Trump insisted Tuesday. "The whole world is waiting, this country is waiting."
Biden, who will turn 78 on Nov. 20, is already older than Ronald Reagan was on his last day in office, and would be the oldest person ever elected president, a distinction that Trump, 74, already holds.
Trump warned hyperbolically that his opponent would "turn the country over to the liberal mob" and that defeat for Republicans would bring the rise of socialism or even communism.
Before the outbreak, Trump intended to pitch a second term on the basis of a booming stock market, robust growth and low unemployment. Within weeks, it all collapsed.
At the second and final debate, Biden framed the election explicitly as a referendum on Trump's response to the crisis — undermining and ignoring top government experts on public health, and pressuring states to lift restrictions meant to curb the outbreak.
"Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden asserted.
He offered a return to more normal style of national leadership, one that didn't include late night tweetstorms, berating of Cabinet members, demands to put political adversaries behind bars, or the seeking of political favors from foreign leaders that led to Trump's impeachment,
Attention in the final week focused on a few battlegrounds.
They fought over traditional prizes — Florida, Arizona, Nevada — and new toss-ups like Georgia, an erstwhile stronghold for the GOP.
Trump spent time shoring up support in the Carolinas, playing defense on turf that Biden and Harris bypassed in the final push.
In 2016, Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton hinged on a mere 80,000 votes spread between Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — a trio that, until his breakthrough, had been part of a "blue wall" of industrial states where Democrats could rely on working class white support.
Polls showed Biden wresting the first two back into the Democratic column, leaving Trump with little hope unless he could hang on in Pennsylvania, which remained close to the end. Both contenders practically took up residency in the final week.