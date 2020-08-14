Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made his clearest statement yet that a grand jury probe into Donald Trump goes beyond investigating 2016 payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Vance on Friday again urged U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to reject Trump's latest challenge to a subpoena seeking his tax filings and other records from the president's accountants at Mazars USA. The case is back before Marrero after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's argument that he's immune from state criminal investigation.
Trump is now arguing the subpoenas are overbroad because they go beyond the hush-money payments made to Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had sex with Trump, by former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 presidential election. But Vance on Friday said Trump had ample "notice" that "the investigation was not limited to Cohen's 2016 payments."
Lawyers for Vance also pointed to public news articles about the probe and said "it is not plausible to speculate, let alone infer, that the grant jury investigation was limited to Cohen's 2016 payments."
Earlier this month Vance's office suggested it was looking into possible bank fraud and insurance fraud at the Trump Organization, citing news reports that Trump inflated his wealth to get loans and classified hush payments as legal expenses.
Vance has avoided saying publicly what the grand jury is investigating. Trump's team has argued that Vance's investigation is limited to the payments and that the D.A. is seeking unrelated evidence to harass the president.
Cohen has admitted making payments to Daniels in 2016, before the presidential election. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump before he was president. Trump denies the claim.
