WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to announce further U.S. troop reductions in Iraq on Wednesday, an administration official said late Tuesday night.
It was not immediately clear how many military personnel would be affected and when their withdrawal might begin. About 5,200 U.S. troops remain in the country.
After sending more American forces to the Middle East in his first three years, Trump has made a number of moves in recent months to begin fulfilling a 2016 promise to get the U.S. out of what he called "endless wars."
In January, Iraq's parliament voted to expel American forces amid the uproar following the killing by the U.S. of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general who oversaw his country's foreign military operations.
The following month, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization pledged to expand its training mission in Iraq as a quick initial response to Trump's call for the alliance to play a bigger role in the Middle East. That was after attacks on two bases used by American armed forces as retaliation for the airstrike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani.