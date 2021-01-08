Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump late Friday, saying that allowing him to keep posting will heighten the risk of “further incitement of violence.”
The extraordinary action comes as Trump remains under intense fire for inciting the bloody assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that killed five people, including a police officer.
Twitter suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after the Capitol chaos because of tweets he made that violated the platform’s policies against glorifying violence. In implementing the temporary suspension, Twitter warned Trump that any further violations would result in a permanent ban.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social media giant said in a statement.