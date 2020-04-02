The Trump Organization, the family business of U.S. President Donald Trump, is in informal discussions with Deutsche Bank AG about delaying some loan payments, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The global coronavirus pandemic has forced borrowers and lenders to discuss ways to honor debts while acknowledging the enormous pressure on company bottom lines. The talks were reported earlier by the New York Times.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. A Trump Organization spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump Organization has also spoken with Palm Beach County about expectations of lease payments for a golf course the company runs, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.