President Donald Trump won't get a rehearing before an expanded panel of a federal appeals court over its September decision that reinstated a lawsuit claiming he is violating the Constitution's emoluments clauses through his business dealings.
The Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Monday declined Trump's request to reconsider the ruling in a restaurant group's lawsuit, which was originally filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group that is no longer a plaintiff. The case is one of several legal challenges Trump has faced from critics who claim he's using his office for his company's benefit.
The decision leaves the initial ruling in place and will result in the case returning to the lower court, unless Trump seeks a review from the U.S. Supreme Court. If the case is resolved, it likely will be long after the presidential election in November.
Trump has been accused of a range of conflicts, including encouraging foreign dignitaries and U.S. service members to stay at his hotels. In the September ruling, the appeals court, by a 2-1 vote, said the plaintiffs had alleged sufficient facts for the case to move forward. The judges rejected Trump's claim that the plaintiffs lacked standing. A lower-court judge had dismissed the lawsuit in December 2017.
The appeals court said the plaintiffs — Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and Eric Goode, a New York owner of high-end hotels and restaurants — made a plausible claim that "the president's ownership of hospitality businesses that compete with them will induce government patrons of the hospitality industry to favor Trump businesses over those of the plaintiffs so as to secure favorable governmental action from the president and executive branch."