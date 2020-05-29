FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Disorganized shower activity and gusty winds are forming over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, there is a 30% chance of gradual development of this system with the possibility of some subtropical characteristics on Friday and Saturday.
However, if it moves northward, development is not expected to continue because of unfavorable environmental conditions, forecasters said.
There have been two named storms in the Atlantic so far, Arthur and Bertha. Cristobal is next. Hurricane season starts June 1.