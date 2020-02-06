WASHINGTON — A suspicious substance was found outside lead House impeachment manager Adam B. Schiff's congressional office Thursday morning but was ultimately deemed not hazardous and cleared by the Capitol Police, casting a cloud of grim reality over Schiff's earlier comments expressing grave concern for his staffers.
The incident comes just a day after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial on both charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Schiff, a California Democrat, spent days presenting the case for Trump's removal from office.
At around 10:30 a.m. local time, the Capitol Police responded to a call of a suspicious substance near 2269 Rayburn House Office Building, where Schiff's office is located. After investigating the situation, the Capitol Police found no hazards and cleared the area at 11:55 a.m.
Patrick Boland, deputy chief of staff for Schiff, declined to comment.
There were numerous officers on the scene. Capitol Police erected a yellow tent, which obstructed the view of Schiff's office and the investigation.
Last week, during the Senate impeachment trial, Schiff expressed his concerns for the safety of his staff, telling senators and the president's defense team that characterizations of his staff's handling of the whistleblower claim resulted in threats.
"Some of them mentioned here today have concerns about their safety, and there are online threats to members of my staff as a result of some of the smears that have been launched against them," Schiff said. He went on to say that some of his staffers "now have concerns over their own safety."