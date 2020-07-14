AUSTIN, Texas — Cecily Anne Aguilar, the 22-year-old Killeen resident connected to the death of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, appeared in a Waco courtroom for the second time Tuesday.
Aguilar, who is charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence, first went before a judge Monday where the judge asked whether she understood the charges against her. The first appearance was through a Zoom call because of coronavirus restrictions.
Aguilar reportedly shook her head no, before responding, "Yeah, sure."
A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Waco courthouse on Tuesday morning, chanting "Justice for Vanessa!" as the Guillen family walked into the building at around 11 a.m. to attend the hearing.
Authorities have accused Aguilar of helping her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson of Fort Hood, dismember and dispose of Guillen's body after Robinson killed her inside an armory room at the post on April 22.
Robinson shot himself and died in the early morning of July 1 as local authorities confronted him about Guillen's death, officials have said.
If convicted, Aguilar could face up to 20 years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000.