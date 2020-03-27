WASHINGTON — Rep. Joe Cunningham announced Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19," the South Carolina Democrat said in a statement.
Cunningham was tested Thursday and got his results Friday, he said, adding him to a growing list of lawmakers who have been personally infected or affected by the virus.
GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah and Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart have also said they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Other members are distancing themselves because they have symptoms or had contact with someone who tested positive. At least 26 members of the House and Senate are still under self-quarantine, and 18 more have completed a period of self-isolation, based on announcements and responses from their offices.
Senate Majority Whip John Thune boarded a South Dakota-bound chartered flight Wednesday evening wearing a surgical mask after waking up that morning feeling ill, his spokesman Ryan Wrasse said.
On Thursday, Wrasse said Thune was at home, "where he continues to monitor his symptoms. His condition has improved, and he has been in touch with his personal physician again today."
Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch revealed Thursday that he had been self-quarantining since the previous weekend after his son returned from Spain with a symptom of the COVID-19 illness, the Miami Herald reported.
Paul tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Paul, who didn't have symptoms, had been in and around the Capitol and was seen in the Senate gym and pool on the day he received his positive test.
Several lawmakers have ended self-quarantine in recent days, including Democratic Reps. David E. Price of North Carolina, Jason Crow of Colorado and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico. They may no longer have to self-quarantine, but some are still following orders on restricted activities from their state and local governments.
Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore, who was informed on March 15 that someone she came in contact with tested positive, does not have any COVID-19 symptoms, her spokeswoman said. But to be safe, she's still "adhering to Governor (Tony) Evers' 'Safer-at-Home' order and practicing social distancing."