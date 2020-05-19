Prince Charles on Tuesday threw his voice behind a noble effort to assist harvesters who are hampered by the pandemic.
The Prince of Wales called on his countrymen to join the Pick for Britain campaign, which encourages furloughed workers to assist British farmers by picking produce.
"If we are to harvest British food and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help," Prince Charles said in a video on the official Clarence House Twitter page. "In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops."
The U.K. government rolled out the drive Tuesday, urging students and the out-of-work to match with open slots for the seasonal farming.
Officials promised the campaign will provide an opportunity for Britons to snap up some cash while helping to feed the country during the pandemic.
Fruit growers typically rely on seasonal labor in the summer months, but the supply of hands has dried up due to travel restrictions imposed amid the virus.
Prince Charles said in March he had tested positive for COVID-19, but the 71-year-old recovered with fairly mild symptoms.