NEW YORK — Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
"He's been at the airports, obviously," the governor said at a news conference in Albany. "He'll be working from home and now the senior team that works with Rick will also be tested. So several of them may be on quarantine."
"Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule," the Port Authority said in a statement. "Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health."
The state has 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the governor said, with 19 of them in New York City.
The governor himself has not been tested for the virus, saying he's not a "probably positive."
Last Thursday, Cotton and other leaders including Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Pat Foye attended a breakfast hosted by the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation.
"I saw Rick at the event. I didn't talk with him, I didn't shake hands," Foye told the New York Daily News at an MTA news conference Monday. "There are others here who were there, and we're talking to medical staff here and we'll act accordingly."
MTA employees who attended the breakfast and may have run into Cotton are being evaluated.