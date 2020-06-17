By a wide margin, voters across the country say that discrimination against black people is a serious problem, according to a national Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.
Voters also support the national protests responding to the murder of George Floyd by 67% to 28%. Nearly 60% of voters have a favorable opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The poll also revealed deep political divisions, with 96% of Democrats saying discrimination against people of color is a problem, but just 34% of Republicans saying that.
"Two sharply contrasting views of America jump off the pages of this survey. To Democrats and independents, the African American population is under siege. From Republicans, a far different view of what is unfolding on our streets," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
The poll also found a majority of voters support removing Confederate statutes from public spaces. Voters were split on renaming military bases.
The poll was conducted from June 11-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
