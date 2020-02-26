A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing at least six people before dying by suicide, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
The shooting sent the sprawling beer factory on the city's west side into lockdown and generated a furious response from police and first responders.
Authorities didn't immediately provide an official death count. But Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed there were multiple fatalities at the sprawling campus.
"It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here," Barrett told reporters. "It is a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation."
Milwaukee police tweeted at 2:35 p.m. that a "critical incident" was transpiring at the beer manufacturer.
Police asked people to avoid the area. Nearby schools were locked down.
Marquette University police said they responded to the shooting along with the city's cops. The Catholic school is nestled near the heart of the city.
The Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it responded.
Molson Coors Beverage, based in Chicago, operates MillerCoors. At least 600 people work at the Milwaukee complex, according to The Associated Press.
The brewing campus sits on the 4000 block of West State St., about two miles west of downtown Milwaukee, in the Miller Valley _ a neighborhood that bears the moniker of the 165-year-old Miller Brewing Company.
The scene was still active at 4:37 p.m. local time, Milwaukee police said in a tweet, but the threat had subsided.
On Wednesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was following the shooting, and the California Democrat called on Congress to take action on gun violence.
"Our prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and the first responders protecting the community," Pelosi said in a tweet.
President Donald Trump also offered his condolences. "It's a terrible thing," Trump said at the White House at a previously scheduled briefing on the coronavirus. "Our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin."