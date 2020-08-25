Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Kimberly Guilfoyle to task for calling herself a child of immigrants and a "first-generation American," claims that are only partially true because while Guilfoyle's father was from Ireland, her mom was from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico — a U.S. territory.
"The woman the GOP picked as their 'proud' Latina ... didn't seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.
The congresswoman, a firebrand lawmaker with roots on the island, noted that Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens by birthright for more than a century.
She slammed Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, for backing the Republican portrayal of Latino Americans — and Puerto Ricans in particular — as foreigners in the land of their birth.
"It reflects their belief that Latinos aren't real citizens," wrote Ocasio-Cortez, who is cruising to reelection for a second term representing parts of Queens and the Bronx.
Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and prosecutor, got low marks for her Monday speech, which she shouted into the camera.
Born in San Francisco, Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, now the Democratic governor of California, when he was the mayor of San Francisco.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken potshots at Puerto Rico, most notably during his botched response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. He downplayed the death toll from the ferocious storm and resisted giving sufficient aid, pointing to corruption.
He also reportedly floated the idea of selling the island or trading it for the Danish territory of Greenland for its mineral wealth and strategic location.