NEW YORK — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf reportedly is suspending several Trusted Traveler Programs — including Global Entry — for all New York state residents, lashing out at the passage of the "Green Light Law" that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.
In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday night, Wolf said the new law also bans the state's DMVs from sharing criminal records with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. He argued Global Entry and other TTPs need that info to assess which individuals are "low risk."
"I would say that today, we sent a letter to New York indicating because they took these measures, that New York residents no longer are eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs," Wolf told the outlet, adding the move will impact all New Yorkers.
"They can't enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs that Custom and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements," he said. "We need to do our job."
But according to the Daily Beast, New Yorkers won't be allowed expedited processing from international destinations. It'll also result in longer processing times for New York commercial truck drivers leaving or entering the U.S.
The DHS crackdown comes a day after President Donald Trump dumped on New York's sanctuary policies, blaming them for the death of 92-year-old Maria Fuertes on Jan. 10 by 21-year-old Reeaz Khan of Guyana. ICE had been trying to deport Khan.
Wolf also bashed New York City last month, tweeting: "There has been a complete breakdown of law & order in New York City. NYC proudly passed sanctuary city laws & bragged about it for months. But now they, & more importantly, the citizens of NYC are facing the deadly consequences of the sanctuary policies."
