President Donald Trump's estranged niece writes in her forthcoming book that he's "toxic" and "twisted," practices "cheating as a way of life" and belittled his own father when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's disease, according to a Monday press release about the scathing memoir.
In addition to the damning details, the press release from publisher Simon & Schuster announced that the release date for Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough," will be moved up from July 28 to July 14 — even though the president's family is trying to block the tell-all in court.
The publisher said it's moving up the publication date due to "high demand and extraordinary interest."
Chris Bastardi, a spokesman for Mary Trump, questioned why the president and his family continue to try and block the book from ever seeing the light of day.
"The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic," Bastardi said. "If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?"
A lawyer for the Trump family did not immediately return a request for comment.