ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Just days after Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Lehigh University Board of Trustees has rescinded the honorary degree granted to President Donald Trump three decades ago, a move sought by many members of the school community since Trump won the White House.
The school awarded the degree in 1988. In 2018, faculty voted by a wide margin to urge the Bethlehem school’s trustees to rescind it, calling some of Trump’s statements racist, sexist and Islamophobic and not representative of the school’s values.
More than 80% of participating faculty voted “yes” on the motion, which passed 296-50, but the request was denied.
A statement from the board said the decision to rescind was made by the executive committee Thursday night and affirmed by the full board Friday but offered no other details.
The move follows a statement by Lehigh’s president, John Simon, who on Thursday said the actions of the mob that disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory was “a violent assault on the foundations of our democracy.” Simon’s statement didn’t mention Trump.
Michael Raposa, a professor of religion studies, was part of the 2018 group that pushed the school to rescind the degree. On Friday, he said he was pleased the trustees did so, but disappointed it took so long.
“I feel really gratified we’re finally unhooking Lehigh from Donald Trump and no longer honoring this man, but it’s bittersweet because it took so long,” he said. “I hope Lehigh will someday speak with a prophetic voice and not just wait to see which way the wind is blowing.”
When Trump received the honorary degree at the June 1988 commencement, then-Lehigh President Peter Likins introduced him as “a symbol of our age — all the daring and energy that the word tycoon conjures up. His boldness of vision and the splendor of his buildings ... are like a designer label on the skyline of New York.”
Trump, whose late brother, Fred, was a 1962 Lehigh graduate, arrived to the ceremony in typical style — landing on the baseball field in a black helicopter with the name “Trump” in giant letters — and his comments to the crowd of 7,000 in Stabler Arena show that his style of public speaking hasn’t changed much over the years.
“Country-wide, we have serious problems,” he said. “So many countries are whipping America ... making billions and stripping the United States of economic dignity. I respect the Japanese, but we have to fight back.”
He also complained that the United States protected other countries and got nothing in return, a common refrain when he talked about America’s partners in the NATO alliance.
“We wouldn’t have deficits,” he said. “We defend Japan for nothing. What kind of clowns do we have representing us? It’s a very sad situation.”
Trump talked about the challenge the graduates would face because of a pandemic: AIDS, which he listed as an “obstacle” to their success, along with drug and alcohol abuse.
He also referred to Bill Cosby, who had given an address when receiving an honorary degree from Lehigh the year before. The school revoked the degree in 2015 after he Cosby was deposed in a lawsuit but before he had been convicted of indecent assault, saying his admissions in the deposition were “inconsistent with the character and high standards” expected of honorees.
Robert Foster, an Allentown resident and retired Palmerton Area School District superintendent, was in the audience as a doctoral candidate when Trump was awarded the degree. Trump’s bestselling book “The Art of the Deal” had recently come out, and some people thought he was admirable.
But Foster remembers Trump’s speech betraying xenophobia.
“I thought he was disgraceful then,” Foster said. “I thought, ‘I’m sorry my mother’s listening to this.’”
Foster had the chance to shake Trump’s hand and decided not to. He gladly signed a petition calling on Lehigh to rescind Trump’s degree.
“I certainly have felt, since that day, that he was an unworthy candidate for the honor that was bestowed on him,” he said. “I think if he had (made those xenophobic comments) more recently, he would never have been granted that honor. "