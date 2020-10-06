Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock supergroup Van Halen, has died after a long battle with throat cancer.
He was 65.
Van Halen's son broke the news on social media Tuesday.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," son Wolfgang Van Halen wrote.
"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," he wrote.
"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!" fellow rocker Gene Simmons said in a Twitter post.
Van Halen had been battling cancer for more than a decade. He had part of his tongue removed at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston in 2000.
Speaking to Billboard in 2015, the Netherlands-born musician linked his initial diagnosis to the backup guitar picks he liked to grip with his teeth.
"I used metal picks — they're brass and copper — which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer," he said.
"Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that's filled with electromagnetic energy. So that's one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it's possible," he said.