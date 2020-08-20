MILWAUKEE — Stepping into history, Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday night and offered her life story as a model of what America could become if it chooses diversity over division and unshackles itself from pessimism and prejudice.
In a stroke, California's junior U.S. senator — the daughter of a mother from India and father from Jamaica — became the first woman of color on a major party ticket. She became the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman ever nominated. She became the first politician from west of the Rockies to run nationally on the Democratic ticket.
Without a vast cheering audience on hand to celebrate, it was a moment at once muted yet powerful as Harris framed the election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in stark terms.
Speaking from Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, before a row of U.S. flags and stanchions carrying the names of the 50 states, Harris said the choice is between an incumbent who sows chaos and division and "a president who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want."
Hailing the vision her immigrant mother instilled in her, she praised "a country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect."
"Today, that country feels distant," she said. "Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods."
The third night of the Democratic National Convention was also defined by a blunt and forceful speech from former President Barack Obama, who has largely avoided directly criticizing his successor — until now.
Obama said Trump never grew into the presidency or put in the work required, and has sought to incite division, help his friends and seek attention for himself.
"The consequences of that failure are severe," Obama said, citing the 170,000-plus Americans who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and the tens of millions who have lost their jobs.
"Our worst impulses unleashed," Obama added, "our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."
Speaking from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, the former president delivered an urgent warning about Trump's efforts to limit voting by mail.
"This president and those in power, those who benefit from keeping things the way they are ... know they can't win you over with their policies," Obama said. "So they're hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn't matter. That's how they win.
"That's how a democracy withers, until it's no democracy at all," Obama said. "We can't let that happen. Do not let them take away your power. Don't let them take away your democracy."
Trump has sought to undermine confidence in the election and the U.S. Postal Service has cut back service despite an expected flood of mail-in ballots during the pandemic as voters seek an alternative to in-person voting.
The night's program included several path-breaking women, including the Democrats' 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Nearly four years after a lack of enthusiasm helped cost Democrats the White House, one speaker after another warned against complacency and Trump's efforts to suppress voter turnout.
"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was,'" Clinton said, speaking from her home outside New York City. "Or worse, 'I should have voted.' Look, this can't be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election."
A day after the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, the event looked back — virtually — at the suffrage movement and looked ahead toward implementing a progressive agenda that confronts economic inequality, climate change and school violence.
"I know something about the slings and arrows (Harris) will face," Clinton said.
A tribute to Pelosi, the most powerful elected woman in America and third in line for the presidency, chronicled her rise, and her combat with Trump.
"I've seen firsthand Donald Trump's disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct," Pelosi said from her San Francisco district.
"But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds."
"We are unleashing the power of women to take our rightful place in our national life," Pelosi said.
Before she appeared, there were intense testimonials emphasizing the damage Democrats say Trump's attacks on immigrants and refusal to curb gun violence have had on the country.
An Indiana mother of a child who was severely disabled by a gunshot to the back of his head while he was dancing at a party was featured, along former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head from less than 3 feet away.
"I have known the darkest of days," Giffords said, after the video showed her in speech therapy and walking slowly with a limp across the room. "Words once came easily, but today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. ... We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."
An 11-year-old American girl named Estela Juarez, whose mother — a 20-year resident of this country — was recently deported, read a letter to Trump, spliced together with clips of him railing against immigrants. She told the president that her dad is a Marine who voted for him.
"My dad thought you would protect military families, so he voted for you," Estela said. "He said he would not vote for you again after what you did to our family. Instead of protecting us, you have torn us apart. Now my mom is gone."
For all its portent, Harris' role on the Democratic ticket is carefully prescribed: to take the fight to Trump and let Biden stay on a relatively higher plane. The former prosecutor, who thrilled Democrats nationwide by lacerating Trump's aides and nominees in Senate hearings, took to the chore without flinching.
"We have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons," she said.
For the most part she spoke in the deliberate cadence of a lawyer as she spelled out her biography — the child of civil rights activists in the San Francisco Bay Area, the role of a prosecutor, the husband she met on a blind date — though Harris seemed to pause for a moment to collect herself as she reflected how her late mother would take in the scene.
She spoke of family — she was formally nominated by her younger sister, daughter, and niece—and compassionately about those who have lost their jobs or had their lives thrown off kilter by the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris made a strong case for why Biden is right for the moment, but the ultimate testimonial for Biden came from Obama.
Obama and Biden were rivals in the 2008 presidential campaign before Biden dropped out of the race. Earlier, serving together in the Senate, Obama had chafed at what he considered Biden's verbosity and self-import. His decision to pick Biden for vice president was purely pragmatic: Biden's vast experience filled glaring holes in Obama's thin resume.
That all changed, Obama said, when they served together in the White House.
"Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn't know I'd end up finding a brother," Obama said. "Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief."
"Joe's a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: 'No one's better than you, but you're better than nobody,'" Obama said.