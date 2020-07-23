NEW YORK — A Manhattan federal judge ordered Thursday that Michael Cohen must be released from prison because the Department of Justice threw him back behind bars in an act of "retaliation" over his forthcoming tell-all book about President Donald Trump.
In a virtual court hearing, Judge Alvin Hellerstein said the government attempted to curtail the former Trump attorney's First Amendment rights by pressuring him earlier this month to sign a home confinement agreement that would have barred him from publishing the book before November's election, speaking with journalists or using social media.
"I've never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release," Hellerstein said. "Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this ... unless there was a retaliatory purpose?"
The judge ruled Cohen should be released from the prison camp in upstate Otisville by 2 p.m. EDT on Friday after undergoing a COVID-19 screening.
Cohen, 53, was first released from the Otisville lockup in late May to serve out the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement as part a federal effort to thin out prison populations amid the pandemic.
But he was placed back into custody and returned to Otisville on July 9 after refusing to sign the unusual gag order during a check-in with his probation officer at a courthouse in downtown Manhattan.
Jeffrey Levine, Cohen's attorney who was with him during the probation meeting, said he was "elated" after Hellerstein's ruling.
"It vindicated both Michael and, frankly, myself on what went on in that room," Levine told the New York Daily News. "We both entered the courthouse together and we were both supposed to leave the courthouse together. This should've never happened."
Hellerstein's intervention was the result of a lawsuit filed Monday by Cohen alleging that Attorney General William Barr and federal prison officials ordered him back into prison because they wanted to block his book critical of Trump from seeing the light of day.
The judge didn't mention Trump or Barr during the hearing, but made clear he viewed Cohen's return to prison as pure political retribution.
"The purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it's retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book," he said.
Hellerstein said the Justice Department and Cohen's legal team should reenter negotiations on home confinement conditions. The judge stressed that the conditions have to respect Cohen's right to free speech while also noting that he remains a federal inmate and that some restrictions are in order.
As part of his lawsuit, Cohen revealed that his book will include damning accounts of Trump making "anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish people and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela."
The Justice Department responded to Cohen's lawsuit by alleging he was returned to prison for being "combative" during the probation check-in, not because of his publishing plans.
But Hellerstein rejected that claim.
"What (Federal Probation Officer Adam) Pakula is saying is combative is an attorney's effort to negotiate an agreement," Hellerstein said, referring to Cohen's probation officer.
The judge also sided with Cohen's contention that he would have signed the agreement if he was told that the alternative was prison.
"That was not ever told to him," he said.
Cohen, who for years acted as Trump's loyal personal legal fixer, is serving hard time for committing a string of financial crimes, including orchestrating campaign finance law-violating hush payments to a couple of the president's alleged paramours before the 2016 election.
Trump was implicated in the seedy pre-election scheme, as prosecutors charged that Cohen facilitated the payoffs at his direction and on his behalf. In Cohen's indictment, Trump was infamously referred to as "Individual-1."