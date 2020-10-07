FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Delta has dropped to a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory. But Delta is growing and is expected to regain strength tonight and Thursday as it moves across the southern and central Gulf of Mexico. It's still projected to make landfall Friday in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.
"The majority of (Delta's impact) at this point looks like it'll be in the Lake Charles area, and then a little bit into our area," said meteorologist Tim Destri of the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office.
Delta should restrengthen Wednesday night and Thursday over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. Delta could become a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds by Friday morning, according to The Weather Channel.
Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive Thursday to the U.S. Gulf Coast, which is preparing for Delta's projected Friday landfall .
The college football game between Louisiana State University (LSU) and Missouri scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., has been moved to Columbia, Mo. The game will kickoff at noon Saturday.
Many New Orleans-area high school football games have also been moved from their usual Friday night dates to Wednesday and Thursday.
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly thinking of moving their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers to Indianapolis, if necessary.
Destri said Hurricane Delta is still expected to grow in intensity and size because it's over warm water.
"How much larger, it remains to be seen," he said.
It also remains to be seen whether gas prices or, for those up north, heating oil prices, will be affected by Hurricane Delta. Numerous oil rigs are in the Gulf of Mexico between Texas and Louisiana and numerous refineries are in those states.
"I can only speak speculatively based on history," said Paul Courreges, communication director for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, "and whenever you have a disruption you generally tend to see those prices rise."
But Courreges said it's tough to say anything for certain because the U.S. dependence on crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico has declined in recent years due to fracking, extracting oil and gas from deep underground, and increased production in Texas' Permian Basin, located in the Odessa-Midland area.
David Dismukes, professor and executive director at LSU's Center for Energy Studies, said 30 to 40% of U.S. oil refineries are in Delta's projected path. But he said supply is high right now and prices are soft due to reduced demand as a result of COVID-19.
Dismukes said if oil rigs are shut down by Delta the U.S. could simply import more crude oil.
"If the refinery gets torn up you do have some more lasting impact on domestic markets," he said.
But Courreges and Dismukes said it's doubtful Hurricane Delta will make a big impact on gas prices.
Regardless, Delta is expected to have serious consequences. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds (are) increasingly likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning Friday."
A storm surge watch was put in effect Wednesday for an area ranging from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border. A hurricane watch is in effect for an area ranging from High Island to Grand Isle, Louisiana, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for areas in Texas and Louisiana.
A storm surge watch, according to the NHC means "there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours."
A hurricane watch, according to the hurricane center, means "hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area" usually within 48 hours.
The hurricane center says a tropical storm watch means "tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours."
The center of Delta made landfall at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, as Category 2 storm, according to the hurricane center.
As of 5 p.m. Delta — the earliest 25th-named storm ever to form — was located about 55 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, traveling northwest at 17 mph. Delta is no longer projected to strengthen to Category 4.
Louisiana, Mississippi and a sliver of southeast Texas remain in the forecast path. The track shifted away from Florida's Panhandle on Tuesday night.
In addition to life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds, Delta is expected to inundate the region with up to 8 inches of rain, and up to 1 foot in isolated amounts along the northern Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley, creating the potential for flash flooding and river flooding, according to the hurricane center.
Conditions could be conducive for prolonged flooding in the region.
Delta is the strongest storm ever named after a letter in the Greek alphabet, eclipsing Hurricane Beta in 2005, which reached 115 mph.
Louisiana and Alabama have already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
Delta is a relatively small storm with hurricane-force-winds extending 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds 125 miles from the center, according to Wednesday's latest advisory.
Even though an eyewall replacement cycle might prevent Delta from getting much stronger, its increase in size could increase the wind field.
"It's probably going to be anywhere from 20 to 30% larger," said Michael Ventrice, a meteorological scientist at The Weather Company, "and this typically results in an expansion of the wind field compared to what it is as a smaller hurricane and a smaller eye."
This has been a busy hurricane season with nine named storms making landfall in the U.S., which ties the record number established in 1916. Beta became the first storm named after a letter of the Greek alphabet to make landfall in the continental U.S. when it came ashore near Port O'Connor, Texas on Sept. 21.
The Gulf Coast was hit twice in September. In addition, to Beta, Hurricane Sally made landfall on Sept. 16 near Gulf Shores, Ala.
In late August, the region was pummeled in a 72-hour period by Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Laura came ashore in coastal Louisiana at Category 4 strength. Marco, which had briefly been a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, made landfall as a tropical storm near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Hurricane Hanna made landfall in southern Texas in late July. And Tropical Storm Cristobal made a second landfall on the Louisiana coast on June 7.