WASHINGTON — The House will not come back to Washington next week, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday, reversing an announcement he made on a Democratic Caucus conference call the previous day.
The change of course comes as members expressed concern about returning to Washington while some areas in the region are developing into coronavirus hot spots. Hoyer said the decision to delay the return, which had been briefly scheduled for May 4, came after he talked with the Capitol physician, who said he recommended against taking the risk involved in members returning.
"The house doctor, when I talked to him yesterday, was concerned because the numbers in the District of Columbia are going up," the Maryland Democrat said. "They're not flat, and they're not going down."
Another reason the House decided to delay its return is because the chamber is not ready to vote on the next coronavirus relief bill, Hoyer said.
"We will not come back next week, but we hope to come back very soon to consider the CARES 2 legislation," Hoyer said, adding that the House will take "the time to get that in order" before returning.
Hoyer said discussions continue about changing House rules to allow for some remote work. He is part of the bipartisan task force that will be talking again about the issue on Tuesday.
"We are going to be working in the interim in trying to facilitate committees meeting in a real way, but virtually," he said.
