NEW YORK — Hindsight is 2020 for Chris Christie, who now sees the connection between masks and COVID-19.
"I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day," the former New Jersey governor told The New York Times Thursday.
In a statement to the paper, Christie confessed he was wrong to flout oft-repeated, longstanding recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to mask-up in public.
The 58-year-old presidential adviser was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month after attending a series of events hosted by President Donald Trump, who was also infected by the potentially deadly virus.
"I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team," he confessed.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, called the former gathering at the White House a "superspreader event."