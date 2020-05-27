Those choosing to share graphic videos of sexual abuse involving children are now using a new platform, according to the FBI. Zoom.
The coronavirus pandemic forced many organizations, companies and schools to use the online platform to hold "virtual" meetings, classes and events. And some of those events have been public, the FBI said.
In recent months, the FBI has received more than 240 reports of incidents where a Zoom participant was able to broadcast a video depicting the sexual abuse of children.
"The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime, as every time child sexual abuse material is viewed, the depicted child is re-victimized," the agency posted on its website. "Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently sees child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is potentially a victim as well."
Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in California and has users around the world, according to the company website. In an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Zoom official said the company has taken several steps in recent weeks to increase security.
"These incidents are truly devastating and appalling, and our user policies explicitly prohibit any obscene, indecent, illegal or violent activity or content on the platform," the statement said. "Zoom strongly condemns such behavior and appreciates the FBI's efforts to raise awareness around how best to prevent these kinds of attacks as well as their important work to help bring these offenders to justice."
The FBI is asking anyone who was exposed to graphic material depicting sexual abuse during a Zoom meeting to complete an online questionnaire.