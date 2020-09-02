MIAMI — Despite assurances that Miami Dade County's third day of school would improve "dramatically" compared to the disastrous first two days, teachers and students were still greeted with error messages on Wednesday morning.
A statement posted on the school district's social media blamed the experience, again, on "continuing cyberattacks." Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Tuesday that the issue had been resolved.
In a statement, school district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said "multiple attempts" were made Wednesday morning. "The district's security and safeguard measures have been successful thus far."
Carvalho said Tuesday that he did not know if the cyberattacks affected the school district's new and controversial online learning platform, My School Online, run by education tech giant K12. Wednesday morning, teachers received directives to ditch using K12 and pivot to Zoom, which appears to be running smoothly.
Calzadilla said 200,000 students successfully logged on Wednesday morning. They are asked to remain logged on, but those students and teachers who are having trouble logging in are asked to use the alternative log-in provided Tuesday.
There are 275,000 students and 20,000 teachers in district-run schools.