Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in Minnesota.
Chauvin was moved to the Oak Park Heights prison, the lone Level 5 maximum-security prison in the state, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at a news conference Sunday night.
He said such a transfer is "not uncommon" among high-profile inmates, and that the move was made partly out of anticipation that more people could be booked at the Hennepin County Jail, where Chauvin had been in custody.
Schnell did not disclose during the news conference when the transfer occurred, but Minneapolis news station KMPS-TV reported that Chauvin was released to state officials shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday and then taken to Oak Park Heights.
Chauvin's time at the Hennepin County Jail was brief. The former Minneapolis police officer, who was initially booked at Ramsey County Jail, was transferred to Hennepin on Sunday afternoon, before being moved to Oak Park Heights hours later.
Floyd died on May 25. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is accused in a criminal complaint of kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Video from the scene shows Chauvin with his knee of Floyd's neck.
Three other Minneapolis officers have also been fired.
Floyd's death has led to massive protests against police brutality throughout the United States, including in cities such as New York, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago.
Oak Park Heights is located a little less than 30 miles east of Minneapolis.