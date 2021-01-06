ATLANTA — Democrats are on the cusp of taking control of the Senate as they celebrate the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s win in one of two Georgia runoffs and as Jon Ossoff has declared victory in the other.
“It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Ossoff said in a video released Wednesday morning, as his margin of victory over Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, grew to more than 16,000 with 98% of the vote counted.
Final votes were still being counted, and the race has not been officially called in Ossoff’s favor. But Republicans were pessimistic as Ossoff led with more than 17,000 votes, with most of the remaining 60,000 uncounted ballots coming from the Atlanta and Savannah regions — areas where Democrats have piled up significant majorities.
At a morning news conference, Gabriel Sterling, one of Georgia’s top election officials, said Ossoff would likely win by more than 0.5%, the margin required by Georgia law to avoid a recount. Of the more than 60,000 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, he noted, the biggest buckets were in the Democratic strongholds of DeKalb, Henry, Cobb, Chatham, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Sterling was clear on whom he blamed for low Republican turnout: “President Donald J. Trump.”
“When you say, ‘Your vote doesn’t count’ … you spark a civil war within a GOP that needed to be united to get through a tough fight like this in a state that has been trending, from the point of view of Republicans, the other direction for years now,” he said.
In 2018, Sterling noted, Democrat Stacey Abrams came within 55,000 votes of winning Georgia’s gubernatorial race.
“You need to have a unified team with a unified message looking to the future,” he said. “If you looked over the last two months, the president of the United States spent more time attacking Gov. (Brian) Kemp and (Georgia Secretary of State Brad) Raffensperger than he did Raphael Warnock and Senator-to-be, probably, Ossoff.”
The Democrats seem to have gone beyond holding together the coalition that delivered victory in Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden in November. Both Warnock and Ossoff were leading their GOP rivals by more votes than Biden’s margin over President Donald Trump — thanks in large part to strong turnout among Black voters.
“Once again, the nation is realizing what we have known all along: Georgia is a battleground state thanks to the relentless work done toward investing in and turning out voters of color,” Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, said in a statement.
“Through Rev. Warnock, voters of color and progressive white voters brought us this much closer to the bold vision for justice and equality we have been organizing for through the years. We are undoing a history of voter suppression and injustice in Black and brown communities. The changes we are seeing now didn’t happen overnight, and we are not solving our challenges with just one vote.”
The Republicans’ prospect of losing the Senate — their last bastion of power — loomed as they headed into a momentous day Wednesday. Congress is poised to officially confirm Biden’s victory in the presidential election, but only after a doomed-to-fail effort by many Trump allies who are planning to challenge the inevitable conclusion.
Top Senate Democrat Charles E. Schumer of New York welcomed the results in Georgia, which, if they play out as expected, will make him Senate majority leader.
“It feels like a brand-new day,” Schumer said. “For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people.”
Biden congratulated Warnock on “his groundbreaking win” Wednesday morning and said he was hopeful that Ossoff would also be victorious.
“I congratulate the people of Georgia, who turned out in record numbers once again, just as they did in November, to elect two new senators, demand action, and call on our elected leaders to end the gridlock and move us forward as a nation,” he said in a statement. “I also congratulate the twin powers of Georgia, Stacey Abrams and Keisha Lance Bottoms, who have laid the difficult groundwork necessary to encourage turnout and protect the vote over these last years.”
“Georgia’s voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: They want action on the crises we face and they want it right now,” he added. “On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more. They want us to move, but move together.”
Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, said that Warnock’s opponent, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, hurt herself by declaring on the eve of the election that she would back Trump’s effort to block approval of Biden’s victory.
“Spitballing here, but it may be that telling voters that you intend to ignore their verdict and overturn their votes from the November election was NOT a great closing argument for @KLoeffler,” Klain wrote on Twitter.
Even before Ossoff declared victory, Republicans were already beginning to blame Trump for the party’s poor performance, saying his futile, baseless effort to overturn his own loss in November bitterly divided the party and undercut its candidates in Georgia, who were trying to portray a continued GOP Senate majority as a firewall against Democratic power.
“The president effectively eliminated the most potent Republican argument by refusing to acknowledge he lost in November,” said Josh Holmes, a GOP strategist close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Holmes, who described the mood of the GOP now as “boiling,” said Republicans’ embrace of Trump-era conspiracy theories had especially hurt the party among suburban voters.
“Suburbs, my friends, the suburbs,” Holmes said on Twitter. “We went from talking about jobs and the economy to QAnon election conspiracies in 4 short years and — as it turns out — they were listening!”
Bernard L. Fraga, a political scientist at Emory University, tweeted that it was likely that more Black voters cast ballots in the runoff than in the presidential election, a remarkable reversal of the typical drop in Black turnout in such contests. Overall turnout is likely to come in at just under 90% of what it was in November.
Poised for their party to take control of Congress, left-wing Democrats ratcheted up pressure on the party to pursue a progressive agenda, even though a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a deciding vote, will make their most ambitious proposals difficult to pass.
“VICTORY in Georgia must lead to transformative change across America!” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Twitter. “Recurring survival checks, union jobs that pay a living wage, guaranteed health care, racial justice, voting rights, immigration reform, climate action, repro justice, education, and MUCH more.”
The level of government aid to Americans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic was among the curveballs Trump threw at the Republican candidates in Georgia. The president made an eleventh-hour pitch to increase to $2,000 the $600 checks to individuals that Congress was going to approve as part of COVID-19 relief legislation.
The GOP-controlled Senate rejected that idea, even though Perdue and Loeffler backed the increase. Biden, speaking in Georgia on Monday, seized on the issue by promising to provide $2,000 if Democrats won control of the Senate.
Rick Tyler, a Trump critic who was a political adviser to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, said: “You would have to credit President Trump with completing his trifecta of losing the House, the White House and now the Senate. Will the Republican Party ever wake up?”