HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday upheld legal sanctions against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the case brought against him by a group of Sandy Hook families and first responders.
Jones and his attorney Norm Pattis were sanctioned last summer after the Sandy Hook families charged they were violating orders to turn over information to plaintiffs and Jones let loose a tirade on his online show against one of the attorneys for the families, including a comment about putting his "head on a pike."
Jones and Pattis had argued the sanctions violated his First Amendment rights, but the court disagreed unanimously and found the sanctions were warranted and that Jones must comply with lower court's orders to produce information for the Sandy Hook families' legal team.
Jones also failed in his bid to convince the state Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Superior Court judge earlier this year that blocks early dismissal of the case.
A group of Sandy Hook families and first responders have sued Jones for claiming the 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown that claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax, and argue that he profited by spreading the hoax claim.