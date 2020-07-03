DETROIT — A Clarkston couple were charged Thursday with felonious assault, a day after two racially charged videos of the same incident clearly show a white woman pointing a gun at a Black mother and her two daughters outside an Orion Township eatery.
Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were each charged with one count of felonious assault, which is punishable by up to four years in prison. They were arraigned in 52-3 District Court before Magistrate Marie Soma, with a $50,000 personal bond.
Eric Wuestenberg, who is identified on the Oakland University website as a veterans support services coordinator, also was fired.
"We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable," university spokesman Brian Bierley said, adding he "has been notified that his employment has been terminated."
The intense exchange, seen millions of times nationwide, set off social media debates about violence, societal tensions and the proper use of guns for self-defense.
In an afternoon news conference, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspects, who were arrested at the eatery, each had legal handguns and concealed pistol licenses.
The charges, he added, stem from using their guns to threaten the victims.
Bouchard said the sheriff's detectives investigating the case were "presented with two very different stories from two different groups, with both sides claiming they felt extremely threatened."
No gunshots were fired, there were no injuries and, the sheriff added, had the couple not drawn their weapons on unarmed victims, they would not have been facing felony assault charges.
He also urged more calm in stressful times.
"Everybody," he said, "needs to think about each other."
Bouchard played six 911 calls, in which various parties described what they saw, two video recordings of the incident circulating on the internet, and tried to piece together the chain of events.
Bouchard, a Republican, also went out of his way to make it clear the charge was decided by Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper, a Democrat. He declined to offer any personal opinions of the charges.
As part of the bond conditions, the Wuestenbergs must turn over all their firearms, not assault anyone, and may not leave the state. Their next court appearance is set for July 14 before Judge Julie Nicholson.
The incident started at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the Wuestenbergs were leaving the Chipotle restaurant and unnamed victims, who live in Pontiac, were coming in, Bouchard said.
In passing, Jillian Wuestenberg appeared to bump into one of the victims, and an escalating shouting match unfolded.
During the exchange, someone says "ignorant" and "racist," and Eric Wuestenberg exited the minivan. He confronted the mother and daughter and then helped Jillian Wuestenberg into the vehicle.
"You cannot just walk around calling white people racist," Wuestenberg said.
In the 1-minute video clip, which was posted to Twitter and had millions of views, Jillian Wuestenberg is pointing a handgun at the camera and says, "Get away," while the victim, who is not visible, says, "She got the gun on me."
The victim and the minivan also make contact, but, the sheriff said, there were two interpretations of what happened. The Wuestenbergs view the victim's action as aggressive, while one of the victims thought the Wuestenbergs backed into her.
After the incident, one of the victims posted to Facebook: "So this is America. ... I've never in my life had a gun pulled out on me let alone two and while I had my three daughters I've never felt so helpless in my life. I'm so shaken up."
Video watchers have expressed support and sympathy for both women.
The confrontation is one of the latest nationwide as protesters take to the streets daily to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality.
This week, a white St. Louis couple made national headlines brandishing a semiautomatic rifle and pistol as protesters marched past their home; and the week earlier, the president weighed in on a Flint Township video showing a Black man punching a white department store employee.
Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat, weighed in on the video, with a condemnation saying it's "abhorrent to think that some in this country have such a sense of self-righteousness and entitlement" that the idea of pulling a gun out on an unarmed child and her mother is OK. She also made a plea for gun legislation.
Bouchard said that when police arrived, they handcuffed the suspects, took them into custody, where they still were Thursday afternoon, and confiscated their firearms, a Springfield and Sig Sauer.
"My suggestion to friends and family," Bouchard said, "is that if you can avoid a confrontation, do so. Nothing is worth escalating it to where someone gets hurt or killed."