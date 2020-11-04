PHILADELPHIA — As votes in Pennsylvania and other states continue to be counted and the nation waits anxiously for the results of the presidential contest, dozens gathered at a rally on Independence Mall on Wednesday afternoon in support of vote-counting.
Protesters were responding to President Donald Trump's claim in a 2 a.m. speech that counting all legally cast ballots was "a fraud on the American public." He falsely claimed that he had won the election even as millions of Americans' ballots — including Pennsylvanians' — had yet to be counted.
"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," he said in his late-night address, hours after polls had closed. "We want all voting to stop."
As officials in Philadelphia, its suburbs, and the counties across the state work around the clock counting mail ballots, the crowd in Center City Wednesday chanted, "Count every vote!"
"We're here to honor the election. We are here to honor counting every single legally filed vote," said Vicki Miller of Indivisible Philadelphia, addressing the crowd. "It's going to take a little patience. It's going to take a little time. We knew that before the election, didn't we; we knew that this vote was not going to come out instantaneously."
Votes in Pennsylvania are taking longer than usual to be counted because it was the state's first year with mass mail voting. Counties were not permitted to begin counting those ballots — more than 2.5 million — until Election Day, and they are accepting ballots through Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. It was known before Election Day that it would take multiple days to count Pennsylvania's votes.
The state Supreme Court's decision to allow ballots to be accepted after Tuesday remains the subject of a legal challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court by Pennsylvania Republicans, who do not want votes that were mailed by Election Day but arrive between Wednesday and Friday to be counted.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon that was hidden by Twitter because it was misleading, Trump tried to cast the counting of legitimate ballots in Pennsylvania as a conspiracy to make his lead "disappear."
The protesters also were hoping to raise progressive visibility as Democratic nominee Joe Biden called for patience.
"Remember what happened in 2000. The Democrats wanted to be patient and Republicans mobilized," said Eric Jenkins, 25, a member of Socialist Alternative. "If we stand still, Trump can steal this election."
The expected release of the bodycam footage and 911 calls at 5:30 on Wednesday of the Oct. 26 police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. loomed large over the election-related protests. Multiple speakers on Independence Mall demanded justice for Wallace and held signs bearing his name.
For protest organizers like Media Mobilizing Project executive director Bryan Mercer, the police killing and the unsettled election are linked.
"We believe the same systems trying to stop every vote from being counted," he said, "are the same systems that murdered Walter."
The protest was planned by Indivisible Philadelphia, the local chapter of the national progressive group. Matt Harker, a member of the group's steering committee, said they've partnered with a number of other organizations, including labor unions, and expect at least hundreds of protesters to turn out to listen to speakers, then march to City Hall.
At 5 p.m., organizers with leftist political groups including Socialist Alternative, Sunrise Movement, and Reclaim Philadelphia will gather for a protest at City Hall, just a block from the Pennsylvania Convention Center where mail ballots are being counted. Organizers stressed they have no intention of interfering with that process.
Movement Alliance Project executive director Bryan Mercer said progressive groups in Philadelphia have been preparing for this scenario — an uncertain result that could hinge on Pennsylvania — for weeks.
"This isn't the time to just stay in our seats," he said. "This is the time to show every leader and person responsible that we're gonna watch this process, and we're gonna demand a full process, and demand every vote is counted."