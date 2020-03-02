Dr. Francis Riedo, medical director of infection control at EvergreenHealth Hospital in King County, Wash., takes questions at a news conference on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Saturday, after a King County resident became the first fatality in the U.S. from the coronavirus, and two people at a long-term care facility in Kirkland tested positive for the virus. (Alan Berner/Seattle Times/TNS)