HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles now offers residents a non-binary gender designation on drivers' licenses and non-driver identification cards, joining at least a dozen other states.
The policy, which went into effect Monday, allows residents to select their gender designation, choosing between female (F), male (M) and non-binary (X). A new form, which allows applicants to update the gender designation on their current driver's license or identification card, does not require medical documentation.
"We felt that as a state and as a DMV this was important, because it's all about inclusion, acceptance, and respecting our customers who need to obtain identification that accurately reflects who they are," DMV deputy commissioner Tony Guerrera said.
There is a $30 fee to complete the process outside of a renewal period. The policy change also applies to learner's permits for new drivers.
Guerrera said that offering a non-binary option had been one of the department's top priorities since he and commissioner Sibongile Magubane were appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont last year.
Connecticut is now one of at least 12 states to offer residents a non-binary gender designation on state drivers' licenses, according to a press release Monday from the Connecticut General Assembly.
"This option on license applications tells all Connecticut residents that we are welcoming and that we are open for business," Lamont said in a press release Monday.
In the last year, Connecticut has moved toward expanding gender designations on some state paperwork. Following the 2019 legislative session, the Department of Children and Families began to include a non-binary option on several forms, according to the General Assembly release.
During the 2019 legislative session, state Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, introduced legislation which would require all state agencies to include a non-binary gender designation on all forms and applications. Last year, Sen. Matt Lesser, D-Middletown, also introduced legislation to allow intersex applicants to identify as such on their drivers' licenses or identification cards, which passed the Senate but was not taken up by the House.
"It's really a wonderful thing. It doesn't cost taxpayers a penny — the DMV was able to do this with their own resources," Lesser said Monday of the new DMV policy. "For people for whom a non-binary identification is the best option, it's a big deal. I've gotten overwhelmingly positive feedback from folks today."
Updates to existing licenses and identification cards began to be available at non-DMV sites like AAA on Monday and will begin at state DMV offices on Tuesday.
Guerrera said that offering a non-binary option reflects a more progressive DMV.
"It's a DMV that's being proactive in many areas, whether it's gender X or e-government or doing things online," he said. "It's a different day for the Department of Motor Vehicles."