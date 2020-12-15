WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders were meeting Tuesday afternoon and evening to try to lock down agreements on the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package and a coronavirus relief bill that could deliver up to $1 trillion in additional aid.
The in-person meeting, which began a little after 4 p.m., is likely the last chance for a deal before government funding expires Friday at midnight with just a few days left to draft the legislative text, sell it to the rank and file and vote in both chambers.
The group broke up at 5 p.m. for Senate votes, and they plan to reconvene at 7:30 p.m. "We're continuing to work. I think there's progress," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters after the first part of the meeting.
"No comment," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said three times. "Keep trying. I’ll just say it was a good meeting, that’s all."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on his way to the floor for votes that "I think there's an agreement that we're not gonna leave here without the omni and the COVID" relief package.
Before the meeting, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't sure the group would resolve everything, but emphasized the importance of reaching agreement ahead of the Friday funding deadline.
"We hope that will happen in a way that keeps government open," the California Democrat told reporters. "I know that we will finish our work in the House."
Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone for "1 hour, 7 minutes and discussed the latest in COVID and Omni talks," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted Tuesday afternoon. He added that Mnuchin was planning to join the leadership meeting by phone.
The vast majority of disputes on the omnibus package for fiscal 2021 have been resolved, according to aides involved in the talks who were not authorized to speak publicly.
But with Tuesday's “big four” meeting of the top lawmakers in both chambers pushing into the evening, it was becoming apparent legislative text wouldn't be ready until Wednesday at the earliest.
Aides on both sides of the aisle said it was unlikely the omnibus and COVID-19 measures would be posted Tuesday night because of the drafting work needed even after a broad White House-leadership agreement.
Pelosi also talked to Mnuchin on Monday night about outstanding items as well as ancillary disputes on energy and health care legislation negotiators are expected to attach to the omnibus, according to Hammill.
She also made another pitch to Mnuchin for direct state and local government aid in a final COVID-19 aid bill, though in comments to reporters Monday Pelosi didn’t condition her support for any deal on the inclusion of direct state and local government funds.
A bipartisan group of legislators released two bills on Monday totaling $908 billion, but there was considerable pressure to drop the two most contentious pieces: $160 billion for states and localities, and business liability protections in the event customers, employees or vendors get sick.
Democrats, with the exception of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, remain opposed to how the group drafted the liability protections. And without a liability deal, Republicans won’t accept the state and local funds.
Members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus who were part of the bipartisan House-Senate group have continued discussions on the liability language to try to reaching agreement at least among themselves. Their goal was to announce a single $908 billion package on Wednesday, but it wasn’t clear they’d have time to convince their respective party leaders.
McConnell suggested last week that Congress set aside the issues of state and local aid and liability protections until next year, allowing lawmakers to pass unemployment aid, funding to help small businesses, money for vaccine distribution and funding for other items with broad bipartisan support.
McConnell told reporters earlier Tuesday that it makes sense to put aside the disputed items given President-elect Joe Biden will take office next month, a fact the Kentucky Republican conceded earlier in the day.
"We all know the new administration is going to be asking for yet another package. It's not like we won’t have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future," McConnell said.
He added that his chamber won't recess for the holidays with a pandemic aid deal: "We're going to stay here until we get a COVID package. No matter how long it takes."
Pelosi and Schumer rejected McConnell's suggestion of splitting off state and local aid last week, but several Democrats have started to say the party may have to take what it can get for now.
"I continue to believe … that we can find a compromise, but we have to move forward on this $748 billion that we all agree on," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Tuesday on CNN, referring to the bipartisan group's package minus $160 billion in state and local assistance.
Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, each told reporters Tuesday that their group's $748 billion piece will be part of the eventual year-end legislation. "I think that some version of it is likely to be in the omnibus," Collins said.
Others said additional elements could be added, like direct payments to households sought by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told CNN on Tuesday that the tax rebates were "the outstanding issue" negotiators needed to resolve.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has said he won't consent to let the Senate recess for the holidays without securing another round of cash payments, similar to those distributed as part of a $2 trillion aid package enacted in March.
While publicly still holding out hope for direct aid to states and localities, Democrats were seeking to bolster state and local resources in other ways. Schumer on Tuesday said any aid deal should secure additional funding for states' vaccine distribution needs.
“We need to fully fund not only production of the vaccine but its distribution as well. The states need that money,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. The New York Democrat later told reporters that $6 billion for distribution in the bipartisan group's bill isn't enough.