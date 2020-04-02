SAN DIEGO — The captain of a San Diego-based aircraft carrier battling an outbreak of COVID-19 on his ship was fired as commanding officer Thursday, days after his letter decrying conditions on his ship was publicized.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced the firing during a Pentagon news conference.
"At my direction, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, was relieved of command by a carrier strike group commander, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker," Modly said.
Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a letter late Sunday asking the Navy to remove 90% of the crew of the Theodore Roosevelt to halt the "ongoing and accelerating" spread of COVID-19 on board. That letter was published Tuesday by the San Francisco Chronicle and generated headlines nationwide.
On Wednesday, the Navy announced it was moving almost 3,000 sailors off the ship and working to find space on Guam for more.
Modly said he wasn't sure whether Crozier leaked the letter personally, however, he said Crozier didn't do enough to ensure the letter didn't get out, saying it was copied to many people outside the captain's chain of command.
"It was copied to 20 or 30 other people," Modly said. "That's just not acceptable."
Modly said the letter created a "panic."
"It created ... a little bit of a panic on the ship," Modly said. "It misrepresented the facts of what was going on on the ship as well. At the same time, the families here in the United States were panicked ... you raise a particular level of alarm when you say that 50 people on the crew are gonna die. No one knows that to be true."
The Roosevelt pulled into Guam late last week after several sailors on board tested positive for COVID-19. That was two weeks after the ship visited Da Nang, Vietnam, a country with known coronavirus cases.
Modly called Crozier "an honorable man."
"The responsibility for this decision rests with me," Modly said. "Capt. Crozier is an honorable man who, despite this uncharacteristic lapse of judgment, has dedicated himself throughout a lifetime of incredible service to our nation and he should be proud of that."
The chief of naval operation, Adm. Mike Gilday, said he supported Modly's decision.
"I support the secretary in his decision to relieve Capt. Crozier," Gilday said. "Make no mistake nobody cares more about our sailors and those aboard the Theodore Roosevelt than our leadership in the Navy. Our sailors deserve the best leadership that we can absolutely provide."
While the Navy is not disclosing specific COVID-19 cases on its ships, Modly said Thursday that about 114 sailors on the ship have tested positive.