An anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case issued a statement Tuesday claiming that prosecutors did not present the panel with any charges other than wanton endangerment against one of the officers involved in her death.
The accusation came moments after a Kentucky judge cleared the way for jurors to speak about the proceedings if they choose to.
The juror also said that Attorney General Daniel Cameron's team never explained possible homicide charges to the panel.
"The grand jury never heard anything about those laws," the statement reads. "Self defense or justification was never explained either."
Jurors asked prosecutors about additional charges, the unidentified person wrote, but they were told "there would be none because prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick."
"The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified, not did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case," the juror said. "The grand jury was not given an opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them."