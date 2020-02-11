CHICAGO — Chicago police called to a double homicide in Chinatown over the weekend found bloody footprints leading away from the two victims, friends who had been parking an SUV when they were shot in the face.
After a short walk, the officers spotted a man in the Chinatown Square Plaza with bloody white gym shoes and a handgun sticking out of his right pants pocket, according to police. He took off running but was quickly arrested early Sunday.
The suspect, Alvin Thomas, 20, was charged late Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 35.
Xiong's wife told police the shooting occurred as they were parking in a lot at 2009 S. Wells St., not far from where Bian lived. Bian had gotten out of the couple's white Toyota Highlander and was directing the wife into an open space when Thomas walked up, police said.
The wife said she heard shots and dove to the pavement. She saw her husband fall and was able to call 911 on his phone, police said. Both Bian and Xiong died at the scene.
Responding officers saw the bloody prints going south on Wells to the square. A 9mm gun was recovered after Thomas was arrested.
On Sunday, police indicated that Bian and Xiong were shot after they resisted Thomas. Xiong's wife was spared because she cooperated and handed over her belongings. A police report described the shooting as an attempted carjacking.
Thomas was on probation for a robbery conviction when he was taken into custody Sunday. In August 2018, Thomas had been arrested and charged with two felony counts of robbery, according to Cook County court records.
A few months later, Thomas was freed by a judge after posting the required 10% of his $50,000 bail and was placed on electronic home monitoring, according to court records. Thomas was arrested again in early 2019 on a felony charge of manufacturing with the intent to deliver marijuana, records show. In March, the marijuana case was dropped.
During the summer, Thomas pleaded guilty to the robbery charges and was sentenced to two years of probation with credit for 319 days served in Cook County Jail, records said.
Thomas was scheduled appear for a bond hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.