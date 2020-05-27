A judge on Wednesday gave Ravn Air Group approval to move forward with a proposed sale, allowing the firm to sell “all, substantially all, or a substantial part of its assets,” according to a news release. The sale will involve a bidding process, with all bids due June 17.
According to a statement from Ravn President and CEO Dave Pflieger, the approval might mean the airline can resume operations if the right buyer or buyers come along.
“This court decision helps clear the path for Ravn to find new ownership that will allow us to resume operations later this summer,” Pflieger said in the news release. “This is great news for our creditors, our employees who have been temporarily laid off, our customers, our important fishing industry, and the 115 rural and urban communities we serve throughout the state who are currently suffering from a lack of service since we parked our 72 aircraft.”
The news follows a May 20 announcement that Ravn Air Group has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Treasury Department to receive payroll grants from the Payroll Support Program under the federal CARES Act. funds provided under the program can only be used for employee wages, salaries and benefits.
“This assistance will help pave the way for buyers who are seeking to purchase the entire air group, maximize creditor recoveries, and enable a successful exit from Chapter 11 that will preserve Alaska’s largest and most vital regional air carrier and the many jobs and essential air service it provides,” the news release states.
In a statement, Pflieger thanked Alaska’s congressional delegation and the Treasury secretary for their work on making aid available for Ravn.
“Now, instead of only one path, a planned liquidation, qualified parties who meet strict bidding criteria and guidelines will be able to buy the entire air group with all three of its airlines," Pflieger said. "This is a game-changer for our creditors, our employees, our customers, and the many communities we have served for decades.”
Ravn Air group filed for bankruptcy on April 5, following a 90% drop in revenue due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prior to that, it was Alaska’s largest regional air carrier, with over 1,300 employees and more than 115 destinations throughout the state, including in the Interior. Ravn’s 72 aircraft fleet is currently parked as its bankruptcy case proceeds through court.
Editor's note: This story and headline has been updated to correct that the court approved a sales process, not a liquidation process.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.