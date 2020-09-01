NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has successfully stalled Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's demand for his tax returns for more than a year thanks to a Tuesday ruling by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.
The one-page order from the Appeals Court scheduled a hearing for Sept. 25. In the meantime, Vance's demand for eight years of returns from Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars, remains on pause. Trump sued over Vance's subpoena on Sept. 19 of last year.
The three-judge panel signaled its openness to Trump's stall tactics during a brief hearing on whether to extend the stay on Vance's subpoena. The judges wrestled with how to interpret the Supreme Court's historic decision in July ruling that Trump was not entitled to broad immunity from criminal investigation while in the Oval Office.
That decision left room for Trump to pursue different arguments against Vance's subpoena, including that the demand was overly broad.
"It has the feeling of overbreadth, but there's no way to measure it," Appeals Judge John Walker said during the Tuesday hearing on Vance's demands. "That's the problem I have."
More delay would allow time for further analysis of whether Vance's subpoena for documents was properly tailored, Walker hinted.
Carey Dunne, an attorney in Vance's office, insisted there was nothing unusual about the nature of the subpoena.
A lower court ruled in August that it was time for Trump to comply with Vance's demand, just as any other citizen would have to.
"Justice requires an end to this controversy," Judge Victor Marrero wrote then.
Vance seeks Trump's tax returns in connection with an investigation of how the Trump Organization accounted for hush-money payments to women in the 2016 presidential election. The women claim to have had affairs with Trump, which he denies.
Breaking with precedent set by his presidential predecessors, Trump has not publicly released his taxes.
Court filings have hinted that Vance's probe may go beyond the hush-money payments and include a probe of possible insurance and bank fraud, among other financial crimes.
"Of course the focus can shift and expand over time," Dunne said of the investigation, which is largely secret due to grand jury rules.
Trump's requests for delay have been a winning strategy from the outset in buying time. First, the president argued he was entitled to broad immunity from criminal investigation while in the Oval Office. The Supreme Court rejected that claim.
"No citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
The case returned to Manhattan Federal Court and Trump brought arguments that Vance was on a bad-faith fishing expedition. He lost again — but now has won further delay while his arguments wind through the courts yet again.