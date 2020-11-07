Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska today acknowledged the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race, saying “President-elect Biden has tremendous work ahead of him.”
“Today, a long, hard-fought, and contentious presidential election appears to be behind us,” Young said in a statement released by his office this afternoon. “Although there are still votes to be counted, and potential legal cases to be heard, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the election.”
“We may come from different parties, but I wish the president-elect well in what will no doubt be the most challenging chapter of his political career,” Young said.
Young said President Donald Trump has been a “tremendous ally for Alaska” and that he thanks Trump “for his service on behalf of our nation.”
“He ran a strong campaign, and poured his passion into working on behalf of the American people,” Young said.
Young also said he understands “there are many disappointed people in Alaska and across our country today.”
“But America is resilient, and every four years we go to the polls to elect a commander in chief and transfer power peacefully,” he said. “Choosing a direction for our country through the polls, and not through violent protests or riots is the American way. It is time to put the election behind us, and come together to work for a better tomorrow for our nation.”
Young said the new administration would face “tremendous work” ahead, specifically listing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This pandemic has severely damaged our economy, and too many Alaskans have been left wondering if their businesses will stay afloat, how they will pay rent, and if their children will ever return to school,” he said.
Young also said that Biden’s win was not a landslide and that the GOP will control the Senate — even though each party now holds 48 seats and two seats in Georgia are heading to a January runoff that could decide control of the chamber. He noted that Republicans gained in the House, which will remain under Democratic control.
“I call on President-elect Biden to listen carefully to those who did not vote for him,” Young said. “But I can assure you that in Congress, I will do as I have always done: stand up and fight for Alaska.”
“ I will be honest, President-elect Biden and I will have significant disagreements on the direction of our country, particularly when it comes to our economy and American energy independence.
Alaska’s two other members of Congress — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan — had not yet released statements about the presidential race since numerous national media outlets declared Biden the winner following his growing lead in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes put the Democrat over the 270 threshold needed to win.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
