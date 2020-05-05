A 29-year-old Fairbanks woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into her ex-boyfriend’s car after chasing him on the Johansen Expressway and around a gas station parking lot.
Kayla Rae Eldridge, 29, of Fairbanks is charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Sunday.
Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Sourdough Fuel parking lot on Wembley Avenue at 10:17 a.m. Eldridge’s ex-boyfriend said he and Eldridge have a child together and that she had not been at her home for two weeks. He said she showed up at his Farmers Loop area home Saturday morning and appeared to be on drugs.
The man left his home with his child from a previous relationship, his daughter with Eldridge, and his father. Eldridge followed them to Old Steese Highway and onto the westbound Johansen Expressway, swerving across lanes and causing traffic to pull over to the side of the road.
The man’s father told police that Eldridge was driving fast and pulled in front of them several times and slammed on her brakes, according to the complaint.
Eldridge followed them into the gas station parking lot and chased them in circles before running into the rear driver’s side of her ex-boyfriend’s car.
Security camera footage of the parking lot shows Eldridge following the man’s vehicle through the parking lot, cutting him off and making multiple attempts to block him from leaving, according to the complaint.
Eldridge told police she wanted to see her daughter and admitted to following the man around the parking lot. She said she did not mean to hit his vehicle and stopped following him because she was going to call the police.
Eldridge was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital because she had previous medical issues. While there, she told police she had relapsed into drug addiction and smoked methamphetamine three days prior, according to the complaint.
