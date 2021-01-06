The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Dylan Cole, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 1. after Alaska State Troopers stopped Cole shortly after midnight on Geist Road where, according to charging documents, he failed a field sobriety test. State troopers took Cole to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, and he was later released on his own recognizance.
• Stephanie Schnekenburger, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree on Jan. 1 after Fairbanks police stopped Schnekenburger at 5:15 a.m. for failure to stop at a red light and for texting while driving. According to charging documents, police found a loaded 10mm handgun inside the vehicle. She was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center following her arrest.
• Malachi Pyle, 21, of Goshen, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on Jan. 2. after Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop Pyle for speeding. According to a criminal complaint, one Trooper pursued Pyle on Badger Road to White Willow Way. When the trooper caught up to the vehicle, the driver of the car, later identified as Pyle, was staggering around the car. When questioned by police, Pyle told troopers he was driving fast because, “He was coming back from a date and in a hurry to bring a girl back to her house.”
• Kristen Walker, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Dec. 31 after she drove a 2017 Ford Explorer into two other vehicles stopped at a traffic signal on the corner of Market Street and Airport Way shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to a criminal complaint filed by Fairbanks police. According to the report, Walker declined to take a field sobriety test despite obvious signs of impairment. Later, Walker submitted to a breath test which indicated a BrAC of 0.296. Walker was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.