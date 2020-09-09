10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 9, 2010 — Campaign disclosure reports show the two hopefuls for Fairbanks city mayor have raised almost $10,000 each and have loaned thousands to their own campaigns.
Squaring off are incumbent Mayor Terry Strle, the former head of the United Way of the Tanana Valley, and long-time City Councilman Jerry Cleworth, who owns Alaska Rare Coins.
Strle’s contributions so far total $9,300, plus Strle has contributed $500 to her campaign and loaned it $4,000, according to reports filed this week with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 9, 1995 — Your angels know what’s best for you, so listen up.
That’s the message that Bob and Merry Anne Masters of Anchorage will impart today at their psychic fair at the Hotel Captain Hook. For $15, a fair-goer can have three readings done. The Masters, who impart a Christian message, will be doing the readings with eight others they have trained in study groups.
What they tell people varies on what their angels share. Sometimes they give hints and suggestions. Sometimes they will confirm things the person was wondering about or offer reassurance.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 9, 1970 — A hold-up at 1:30 a.m. today at the 26th Street Grocery netted an armed robber $25.
Florette Hall, grocery clerk, reported that a man walked in to the liquor department and asked for some wine. When she returned with the wine, he pulled a gun and demanded $100. She said that she didn’t have it, and the robber asked for $50. She handed him $25 and he left.
The clerk said that the man had been in the store several times before.
Police are looking for a 30-year-old dark-haired man with a moustache, about 5-foot-7, between 145-150 lbs., and wearing a denim jacket.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 9, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 8, 1945 — Approximately 650 students will be flocking to the Fairbanks School Monday morning at 9 a.m. Leroy Scott, new superintendent, said today it was hard to predict what the total enrollment will be.