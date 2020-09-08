10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 2010 — The entrance of the garden at the Tanana Valley fairgrounds smelled like a minty fusion as about a dozen students harvested crops Tuesday afternoon.
“The spearmint needs to be weighed. The kale needs to be weighed,” said Sheryl Meirerotto, who teaches the eighth-grade class from Effie Kokrine that was busy digging, plucking and weighing vegetables.
The class will prepare a portion of the produce for a potlatch dinner during the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in October.
The garden, which has existed for many years and has been managed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the last two years, demonstrates how much can be grown in the Interior.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1995 — SEATTLE — Southeast Alaska’s commercial chinook salmon fishery will remain closed to allow salmon stocks to rebuild, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein last month banned commercial chinook salmon fishing temporarily in Southeast Alaska at the request of Pacific Northwest Indian tribes and the states of Washington and Oregon.
Rothstein ruled that Alaska was jeopardizing the run by overfishing and had failed to make a good-faith effort to abide by the 10-year-old Pacific Salmon Treaty between the United States and Canada.
Thursday’s preliminary injunction extends that ban through Sept. 30.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Edward L. Patton, president of the newly formed Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., said today the firm "for now, at least," will have its head office in Seattle.
Patton made the disclosure while announcing the election of two vice presidents, a secretary and a treasurer within the new firm.
Patton said, "improved communications with Alaska and with U.S. government and nearness to supply sources are essential. For now, at least, we will have our head office in Seattle."
He said the firm "will slowly phase out the Houston operation as the Alaska activity grows and we will increase our presence in Alaska accordingly as the building of the line commences."
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1945 — Shoe orders sent to the states by Alaskans will not require shoe ration stamps after September 15, according to a wire from Delegate E. L. Bartlett today.
The ration stamp order was issued sometime ago notwithstanding the fact that Alaskans have no shoe stamps and the Territorial OPA has no way of supplying them. Bartlett's protest to the OPA proved effective and the shoe situation will return to its former status by September 15, his telegram said.