10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 2010 — Opening day of the National Football League season is less than a week away, and John Jefko needs to make a tough decision.
The resident of Chicago Bear Lane still doesn’t have the premium pro football package for his satellite TV subscription, and the $300 price tag sounds pretty steep for the newly retired mechanic. Still, entering the season without a guarantee that he can watch the Bears every Sunday is a lot like preparing for Thanksgiving without a turkey.
“I’m considering making a sign and standing in front of Walmart: ‘Need money for NFL Sunday Ticket,”’ he said with a laugh.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1995 — President Clinton may have a new strategy for keeping the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge temporarily off limits to oil drilling.
According to Newsweek magazine, the president is considering turning the refuge’s coastal plain into a protected national monument. He could apparently do so by executive order, without the immediate consent of Congress, which is nearing a vote on Arctic oil development.
The brief report says White House sources say “Clinton is trying to bolster his new image as a sensible environmentalist.”
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 8, 1970 — The state has $125,000 in matching funds now available for the construction of roads into heretofore inaccessible mining areas.
Rep. Tury Anderson, R-Fairbanks, said today that a measure he and Rep. Jalmar Kerttula of Palmer introduced went into effect Aug. 31 and provides that the state will match on a 50-50 basis the construction of roads into mining areas up to $50,000 for each road.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1945 — CHICAGO — Chicago aviation interests, gratified that their city has been recommended as terminus of the proposed northern trans-Pacific air route, are pushing local airport development and pressing their claims in Washington.
"Because of its geographical position and its predominance as an inland center of population," said Leverett S. Lyon, chief executive officer of the Chicago Association of Commerce, "its is inevitable that Chicago will become a principal terminus and point of entry for world-wide airlines.